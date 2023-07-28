Friday, July 28, 2023
Pakistan, Australia agree to expand military cooperation

Web Desk
2:12 PM | July 28, 2023
National

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, is on an official visit to Australia from July 24 to 28 July for Defence and Security Talks and 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

During the visit, the CJCSC met high-ranking civilian and military leadership including General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia. In the meetings, both militaries agreed to further expand military-to-military cooperation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

In February last year, General Campbell called on former army chief to discuss military-to-military cooperation, overall regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Australia assures to facilitate further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels and pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces, the communiqué added.

The CJCSC also visited Royal Military College and addressed the participants of the Australian Defence College.

Web Desk

National

