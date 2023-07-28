Friday, July 28, 2023
Pakistan, Australia to expand military to military cooperation

STAFF REPORT
July 28, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -  Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is on an official visit to Australia from 24-28 July 2023 for Defence and Security Talks and 1.5 Track Security Dialogue. During the visit, CJCSC met high ranking civilian and military leadership including General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia. “In the meetings, both militaries agreed to further expand military to military cooperation,” says a press release issue by the ISPR. CJCSC also visited Royal Military College and addressed the participants of Australian Defence College.

