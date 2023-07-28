“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”

Derinkuyu Underground City is a remarkable architectural marvel located in Cappadocia, Turkey. This sprawling subterranean complex spans several levels, with tunnels, chambers, and even a church. It was built around the 7th-8th century BCE by the early Christians as a refuge during times of invasions and persecution. This underground city could house an estimated population of 20,000 people, featuring ventilation shafts, wells, and food storage areas. Today, it stands as a tangible testament to the ingenuity and resilience of the ancient inhabitants. Serving as a major tourist attraction, it offers insights into the region’s history and showcases the advanced engineering skills of its creators.