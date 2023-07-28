Friday, July 28, 2023
Past in Perspective

July 28, 2023
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”
–Ralph Waldo Emerson

Derinkuyu Underground City is a remarkable architectural marvel located in Cappadocia, Turkey. This sprawling subterranean complex spans several levels, with tunnels, chambers, and even a church. It was built around the 7th-8th century BCE by the early Christians as a refuge during times of invasions and persecution. This underground city could house an estimated population of 20,000 people, featuring ventilation shafts, wells, and food storage areas. Today, it stands as a tangible testament to the ingenuity and resilience of the ancient inhabitants. Serving as a major tourist attraction, it offers insights into the region’s history and showcases the advanced engineering skills of its creators.

