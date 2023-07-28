Friday, July 28, 2023
PBC condemns lawyer’s murder, demands probe

Shahid Rao
July 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday strongly condemned the brutal murder of Atif Ali Qureshi Advocate and demanded an independent investigation and immediate arrest of culprits. Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid, and Chairman PBC Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha in a joint statement condemned the brutal murder of Atif Ali Qureshi and former General Secretary, Pindi Gheb Bar Association, near Court Complex, Pindi Gheb. He repeatedly requested to DPO Attock and other police officials to provide him security, since he had been facing threats and he had also filed a writ petition in the court for provision of security to him but the desired security was not provided to him despite his repeated requests. They also expressed their concerns upon utter failure of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining and improving the security of Courts premises. They have demanded from the caretaker Chief Minister as well as the IGP Punjab to make an independent investigation immediately and arrest culprits involved in the said incident to award them exemplary punishment.

Shahid Rao

