PDMA Punjab, KP ask departments to remain alert during heavy rains in next 2 days

Provincial Disaster Management Authorities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked all the concerned departments to remain alert amid forecasts of heavy rains today and tomorrow in different cities.

In separate statements the authorities urged the citizens to take special precautions during the heavy rains.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in different areas of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Dera Ismail khan and land sliding in hilly areas.

Tourists are also advised to adopt precautionary measures and remain extra cautions during the forecast period.

People are advised to contact the control room on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.