Friday, July 28, 2023
PML-N supremo touches down in London
Web Desk
10:33 AM | July 28, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has returned to London from Dubai.

According to PML-N sources, Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit Europe after a few days. During this European tour, Mian Nawaz Sharif will spend a few weeks with his family.

Important meetings with PML-N leaders are also expected during Nawaz Sharif's visit to Europe.

PML-N leader’s stay in Middle East gains paramount importance as it coincided with PPP co-chairman’s time in Dubai. Moreover, Nawaz Shareef also had political consultation with her daughter and active PML-N representative in Pakistan regarding the current political situation back home.

