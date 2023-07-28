Police arrest 13 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Tarnol police team arrested six accused namely Muhammad Sharif, Shaukat Aziz, Waseem Akhtar, Hameed Khan, Sami Ullah and Shah Naseem and recovered four pistols with ammunition, fake currency and 1300 gram hashish from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Aurang Zaib and recovered 1050 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Sher Akbar and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Naseeb Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Hamza Azram and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Waqar and Hassan Zaib involved in illegally selling petrol. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Rasib and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. He maintained that the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad capital police Sangjani Police Station team arrested two notorious drug dealers involved in a series of drug peddling cases and recovered 3,677 gram of hashish, 1,210 gram heroin and 1,090 gram opium from their possession, the spokesman said.

Following these directives, the Incharge of police station Sangjani and his team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two drug peddlers red handed. Police team also recovered 3,677 grams of hashish, 1,210 grams heroin and 1,090 grams of opium from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Zahoor.

The accused were involved in a series of drug peddling cases in twin cities. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has appreciated the performance of Tarnol police team. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation’’ he added.

Also, officials of Tarnol police station have arrested four gamblers red handed and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession, he said.

Following these directions, a Tarnol police team arrested four gambles red handed and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession.

Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and added that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.