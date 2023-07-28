Probe urged for negligence in TAL Block agreement

Peshawar - Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Finance and Energy & Power, Himayatullah Khan, has raised significant concern about the exclusion of the Windfall Levy Clause from the TAL Block Supplemental Agreement.

In a letter addressed to the federal state minister of Petroleum, Musadiq Malik, Himayatullah Khan has requested a thorough inquiry into the matter of negligence involving government officials.

According to the letter, the omission of the Windfall Levy on the Oil clause from the Supplemental Agreement has resulted in substantial financial losses amounting to billions of rupees for both the Federal Government and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The TAL Block was initially awarded to various companies under the 1997 Petroleum Policy. Subsequently, these companies, including MOL, PPL, POL, OGDCL, and GHPL, applied for conversion to Petroleum Policy 2012 through the Supplemental Agreement executed on 28-Aug-2015.

Despite the provisions of Petroleum Policy 2012, the Windfall Levy on Oil clause was not included in the Supplemental Agreement. To address this omission, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested the Federal Government to move a CCI Summary. Consequently, the Petroleum Division issued a ‘Notification’ on 27-Dec-2017, declaring that the clause about Windfall Levy on Oil should be considered a part of the executed Supplemental Agreements, the letter reads.

However, MOL and its Partners (PPL, POL, OGDCL & GHPL) challenged this Notification by filing Writ Petitions in the Islamabad High Court in early 2018. As a result, the case has been pending in the IHC, causing substantial financial losses to both the Federal and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it states.

In light of these concerns, Himayatullah Khan strongly recommends the formation of an inquiry/investigation committee to thoroughly investigate the alleged illegality and hold the responsible officials accountable. The letter also suggests that public sector companies (OGDCL, GHPL & PPL) should be directed to withdraw their writ petition from the Islamabad High Court and comply with the policy by paying the Windfall Levy on oil to the Federal Government and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.