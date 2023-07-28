PSB issues NOC for national hockey team’s participation in Asian Champions Trophy   

LAHORE - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday issued no objection certificate (NOC) for national men hockey team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy, starting in Chennai, India, from August 3. The NOC was issued after getting clearance from the ministries concerned and other relevant authorities, said a press release issued here. The process to secure the NOC for travel to India is rigorous and PSB has diligently facilitated the necessary procedures. Asian Champions Trophy is one of the major hockey events on the Asian Hockey Federation Calendar. Besides Pakistan other teams participating in the event are India, South Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia. Pakistan will start its campaign against Malaysia on August 3 and the final of the event will be played on August 12. As the team embarks on this journey, the entire nation rallies behind them, united in support and pride for their representation of Pakistan’s sporting spirit. The PSB extends its best wishes to the team for successful and commendable performance in the upcoming championship.