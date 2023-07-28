Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team’s participation in Asian Champions Trophy   

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday issued no objection certificate (NOC) for national men hockey team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy, starting in Chennai, India, from August 3. The NOC was issued after getting clearance from the ministries concerned and other relevant authorities, said a press release issued here. The process to secure the NOC for travel to India is rigorous and PSB has diligently facilitated the necessary procedures. Asian Champions Trophy is one of the major hockey events on the Asian Hockey Federation Calendar. Besides Pakistan other teams participating in the event are India, South Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia. Pakistan will start its campaign against Malaysia on August 3 and the final of the event will be played on August 12. As the team embarks on this journey, the entire nation rallies behind them, united in support and pride for their representation of Pakistan’s sporting spirit. The PSB extends its best wishes to the team for successful and commendable performance in the upcoming championship. 

Ostracising Occidental Ordains- Democratising Demography

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023