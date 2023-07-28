PU to recruit 229 professors, associate professors, lecturers

LAHORE - The Punjab University has invited ap­plications to fill the 229 vacant posts of various disciplines, Registrar office sources told APP here on Thursday. The applications have been sought for the posts of Professors (Pay Pack­age BS-21), Associate Professors (Pay Package BS-20), Assistant Professor (Pay Package BS-19) and Lecturers (Pay Package BS-18). The Higher Edu­cation Commission (HEC) eligibility cri­teria shall be observed strictly in all the subjects, which were available on HEC/Punjab University Website. The recruit­ment will be carried out in 169 various departments including 34 Professors in 29 departments while 50 Associate Professors will be recruited in 37 dif­ferent departments. Likewise, 106 As­sistant Professors will be recruited in 68 departments while 39 lecturers will be recruited in 34 departments. Aspi­rants can submit their applications to the university till October 2.

PU SYNDICATE APPROVES SUB-CAMPUS GUJJAR KHAN

The Punjab University Syndicate on Thursday approved the establishment of its sub-campus at Gujjar Khan to provide higher education opportuni­ties to the young boys and girls of the area. The 1752nd meeting of the Syn­dicate was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood at VC office. In the syndicate meeting, the members said that this step was being taken to provide higher education to the residents of Gujjar Khan and appreciat­ed the government for providing grants for the project. The syndicate members also requested the government to in­crease the grant so that the Gujjar Khan campus can be run well in the future and the campus be enabled strong fi­nancially. The meeting said the young students of Gujjar Khan would be able to get quality education in their area from the campus. They said that the university administration would start professional degree programmes at Gujjar Khan Campus. The syndicate ob­served that due to professional degree programmes, youth would be able to get better employment opportunities. It was also decided to establish commit­tees to increase financial resources of Gujranwala and Jhelum campuses.