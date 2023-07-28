Punjab bans drone coverage of mourning processions

LAHORE, - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting regarding peace and security at his office on Thursday. During the meeting, a de­tailed review of the security plan was conducted to ensure the protection of the lives and prop­erty of the public, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram, specifically on the day of Ashura. The meeting also discussed measures taken for the protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens. It was decided that complete restrictions on drone coverage will be imposed during processions and gatherings on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram. The law enforce­ment agencies, including the army, rangers, and police will hold a flag march. The CM instructed all commissioners and RPOs to prepare neces­sary contingency plans in view of possible rains during the processions and gatherings. He em­phasized that the security plan put in place for the protection of the public during Muharram-ul-Haram must be implemented without any compromise, and the code of conduct must be strictly enforced.