KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Monday (July 31). The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank would meet at Karachi on July 31, said a statement issued here on Thursday. The committee would review the overall economic situation of the country. Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad would announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, the statement added.