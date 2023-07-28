Friday, July 28, 2023
SECP registers M/s IGI Life Insurance as Pension Fund Manager

SECP registers M/s IGI Life Insurance as Pension Fund Manager
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 28, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Promoting healthy competition in the pension management field, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered M/s IGI Life Insurance Limited as a Pension Fund Manager under the Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005.
The Pension Funds established under the VPS Rules are professionally managed savings-cum-investment vehicles that enable salaried and self-employed individuals to contribute during their employment period, to accumulate savings available after retirement. The employer can also contribute in the pension funds for their employees.
SECP believes that being long term products, Pension and Insurance can have natural synergies, and it is encouraging to see life insurance companies entering Pension markets. The SECP aims to continue its reform agenda for the development of the private pension and annuity market in Pakistan. Currently the annuity regulatory framework for asset management sector and structural reforms in VPS are in process.

