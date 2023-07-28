Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Police fail to arrest killers of MPA’s brother 

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Inspector General (IG) of Sindh established a high-profile team on Thursday to investigate the alleged target killing of Sindh MPA’s brother and nephew in Karachi. According to the details, IG Sindh – Ghulam Nabi Memon – established a high-profile investigative team under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South – Irfan Baloch to investigate the alleged target killing of Akram Abro and Shehryar Abro in broad daylight.
The high-profile investigative team comprised of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South – Asad Raza, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jacobabad – Sumair Noor, Incharge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) – Raja Umer Khattab, Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation – Abrez Abbasi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agha Asghar Pathan, In-charge IT Section Jacobabad Shafaat Awan as well as Station House Officer (SHO) and Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) Defense. It is worth mentioning here that the brother and nephew of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro were shot dead in a firing incident at their vehicle in the jurisdiction of Defense Police Station, Karachi on Wednesday, prompted IG Sindh to assemble a high-profile investigative team to look into the case. Sindh IG – Ghulam Nabi Memon – assured that the established team will make all efforts to identify and arrest the accused involved in the attack. The investigative team will also present the progress report to IG Sindh.

Ostracising Occidental Ordains- Democratising Demography

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023