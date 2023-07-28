Torrential Tragedies

Torrential rains and floods in various districts of Balochistan have once again claimed the lives of five people, including four young girls. This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events in Pakistan. However, it is disheartening to note that this is not an isolated incident. In the past month alone, rain-related incidents have resulted in the death of 150 individuals and left 233 injured across the country.

The increasing frequency and intensity of flash floods, seasonal flooding, and landslides are indications that these threats will persist in the future. Last year’s devastating floods, causing the loss of over 1,700 lives and extensive damage to crops and infrastructure, serves as a stark reminder of our failure to sufficiently address these challenges. It is evident that we have done little in terms of effective mitigation and adaptation measures.

The severity of this situation is amplified by the fact that Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change. This year, heavy monsoon rains have already led to dangerous rises in rivers, prompting authorities to evacuate people from vulnerable areas. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns that the threat of flash floods, seasonal flooding, and landslides remains imminent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. These regions are especially susceptible, and immediate actions are imperative to protect the lives and livelihoods of the communities residing there.

It is clear that urgent and coordinated efforts are necessary to address the current and future challenges posed by climate change. The loss of lives and devastation caused by recent rainfall and flooding is a call to action. The government and relevant authorities must prioritise the development and implementation of robust strategies to counter the adverse effects of climate change. This should include investment in early warning systems, infrastructure improvement and preparedness programs. It is time to translate words into action and prioritise the safety and well-being of our people, ensuring that no more lives are lost as a result of inadequate preparation and response to climate-related events.