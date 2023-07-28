Friday, July 28, 2023
Typhoon Doksuri leaves 13 dead in Philippines before hitting southern China

Typhoon Doksuri leaves 13 dead in Philippines before hitting southern China
Anadolu
2:03 PM | July 28, 2023
Typhoon Doksuri left at least 13 people dead and affected hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines before making landfall in southern China on Friday.

According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 13 people were killed while around 500,000 others were affected in the Southeast Asian nation.

Some 42,000 people were displaced due to the acute weather situation created by strong winds and rains brought by the typhoon, which also injured 12 people in the country, daily Phil Star reported.

Meanwhile, the typhoon made landfall in southwestern China on Friday.

The typhoon brought powerful winds and heavy rain to Fujian province when it made landfall in coastal areas of Jinjiang city, Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported.

It is the fifth typhoon to hit China this year and is expected to move toward the northwestern parts of the country.

