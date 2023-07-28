Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN, US condemn apparent coup attempt in Niger

Agencies
July 28, 2023
International

UNITED NATIONS-The United Nations secretary-general spoke Thursday with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and offered his “full support” to the leader who has apparently been detained in a coup attempt, a UN spokesman said.
“This afternoon @antonioguterres spoke to @mohamedbazoum. He expressed his full support and solidarity to the Nigerien President,” the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter, the social media site rebranded as X. Bazoum was being held by members of his guard, according to sources.
In a post on social media, the president’s office said “elements of the Presidential Guard (PG) had a fit of temper... (and) tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier in the day condemned the efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt in the Sahel state. 
                 

Ostracising Occidental Ordains- Democratising Demography

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023