UN, US condemn apparent coup attempt in Niger

UNITED NATIONS-The United Nations secretary-general spoke Thursday with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and offered his “full support” to the leader who has apparently been detained in a coup attempt, a UN spokesman said.

“This afternoon @antonioguterres spoke to @mohamedbazoum. He expressed his full support and solidarity to the Nigerien President,” the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter, the social media site rebranded as X. Bazoum was being held by members of his guard, according to sources.

In a post on social media, the president’s office said “elements of the Presidential Guard (PG) had a fit of temper... (and) tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier in the day condemned the efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt in the Sahel state.

