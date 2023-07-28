Friday, July 28, 2023
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

Web Desk
9:26 AM | July 28, 2023
National

Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, will be observed tomorrow across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.  

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country. 

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram today, Taazia and Zuljanah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

Under a comprehensive security plan, fool proof security measures have been made including installation of CCTV cameras and surveillance with drone cameras to ensure the peaceful holding of the mourning processions.

Web Desk

National

