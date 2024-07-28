13 NOCs for livestock business issued

FAISALABAD - The Livestock Department has issued business no-objection certificates (NOCs) to 13 applicants through Faisalabad Business Facilitation Centre.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here on Saturday that the NOCs were issued for licences of animal compound feed mill, poultry feed mill, animal feed, poultry feed equipment, artificial insemination, Halal Certification, registration of poultry feed compound, semen/embryo import and semen production.

He said that the Faisalabad Business Facilitation Centre was issuing NOCs within 30 days. Dr Badar also visited livestock country at Faisalabad Business Facilitation Centre and handed over an NOCs to an applicant Muhammad Tahir Ahsan belonging to Sammundri.

Divisional Focal Person Livestock Dr Abdur Razzaq Wahla briefed the livestock director and said that total 464 licenses were issued so far in the division for feed stuff during 2024 including 160 licenses in Faisalabad, 42 in Chiniot, 133 in Toba Tek Singh and 129 in Jhang district.