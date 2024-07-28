3 Discos to be privatised by Jan next year

ISLAMABAD - Privatisation Commission Board has unanimously decided that three power distribution companies (DISCOs) would be privatized in the first phase, by January next year. Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan presided over the meeting of the Privatization Commission Board in which important decisions were approved. Issues related to the privatization of DISCOs and other institutions including PIA were come under discussion in this meeting. Privatization Commission Board unanimously decided that in the first phase 3 power generation companies will be privatized for which practical work has already been started and all legal matters will be completed by January 2025. Moreover, PCB also approved to hire financial advisors for these DISCOs and move forward accordingly.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the Privatization Commission Board to ensure the completions of process for the institutions entrusted to them for privatization as soon as possible and ensure transparent manner in this regard. He said that the restoration and strengthening of the country’s economy depends upon privatization of those countries being run in deficit. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that the process of privatization will practically reduce the burden on the national exchequer. Federal minister for privatization said that there is a strong possibility of making the enterprises that are being transferred to the private sector to make them profitable. He indicated that privatization of PIA is much important as it would express the seriousness of the private sector regarding privatization and it will make it easier for other institutions to be privatized. The meeting of Privatization Commission Board was attended by the Federal Secretary for Privatization, the Members of the PCB and the senior officers where they unanimously approved the important decisions related to the privatization. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction on the overall performance and observed that all the targets should be achieved on time while final recommendations will be sent to the Cabinet Committee CCOP for final approval.