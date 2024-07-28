38 terrorists arrested in Punjab this month: CTD

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 38 terrorists this month in intelligence-based operations in various cities of Punjab. According to a CTD spokesman, the operation was conducted in Lahore, Rahimyar Khan, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhang, Sargodha, Khanewal, Wahari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and other areas.

Officials said that a military trainee of TTP was arrested from Lodhran and an important commander of Daesh from Bahawalpur, while explosives, hand grenades, detonators, safety fuse wire, bullets and weapons were seized from them. Mobile phones and cash were also recovered. According to the spokesman, the terrorists have been identified as Faheem, Waheed, Saud, Tahir, Bacha, Shahid, Rehman Gul, Sher Jan, Umar Ayaz, Subhan etc.

Officials said that 412 suspects were arrested in 2,581 combing operations this week, while 107743 people were questioned.

The CTD is committed to the goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to root out terrorism, the spokesman added..