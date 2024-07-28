ABHI along with MoIT participates at 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference

BEIJING - ABHI, an embedded finance platform, was honored to be invited to participate in the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, China as part of the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan delegation along with other Pakistan’s leading startups. The four-day conference, themed “Embarking on a New Era of Digital Intelligence: Sharing a New Future of Digital Economy,” gathered industry leaders, top academics, think tanks, and policymakers from around the world. The event featured six forums, segmented into three signature activities, focusing on digital industrialization, industrial digitization, digital governance, and data valorization. The key highlights from the conference included the Digital Economy Experience Week, Digital Night, and Achievement Release Conference, which showcased comprehensive application scenarios to expand the digital economy’s development pattern, stimulate digital consumption, and enhance the application of digital technologies. Ali Ladhubhai, COO & Cofounder of ABHI, shared his experience stating, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan for inviting me, along with other leaders. It was great to witness significant contributions by participants in the conference, collaborative agendas, and learnings. We look forward to continuing our mission of driving financial inclusion and digital transformation with ABHI in the MENAP region.” Ali Ladhubhai’s participation at the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing holds significant importance for ABHI as it reaffirms ABHI’s position as a key player in shaping the digital economy landscape in the region, leveraging international platforms to bring global best practices and innovative solutions back home.

Moving forward, ABHI plans to strengthen partnerships with global stakeholders and incorporate cutting-edge digital solutions to further empower businesses and individuals in the MENAP region.