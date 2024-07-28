Abundant supply of flour available in market, says Punjab food minister

SIALKOT - Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen paid a surprise visit to Sialkot.

According to a handout, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the minister inspected the godown of a flour mill located in Ghalla Mandi and reviewed the implementation of prices by flour distributors.

Later, he chaired a meeting at the DC office, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arif Iqbal Harnah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and District Food Controller (DFC) Nasrullah Khan Nadeem.

The food minister said that the Punjab government had fixed the price of 20kg flour at Rs1640 and the price of a 10kg bag at Rs820, saying that the administration has been mobilized to ensure its implementation. He said that there is abundant supply of flour in the market compared to the demand and directed that the distributors and grocery merchants should display price lists at a prominent place and the district administration should ensure implementation of the prices and action should be taken against elements involved in profiteering.

He said that the Punjab government is determined to control the prices of poultry products. There is a tendency of reduction in prices of poultry due to the actions of the Punjab government, he added.

DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency visits SCCI

Director General (DG) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Saif Anwar Jappa and Director of the Punjab Affordable Housing Program (PAHP) Imran Ali Sultan, along with their team members, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The meeting was arranged to provide an extensive briefing on the Punjab government’s initiative to deliver affordable housing units to marginalised segments of society.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab and the PHATA team for initiating historic projects of flagship affordable housing project for Sialkot, Green and Affordable Housing Design Competition and Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik highlighted that these initiatives would not only provide low-cost housing to the underprivileged but also establish dedicated labor colonies for Sialkot’s workforce. Malik noted that the dream of homeownership had become increasingly unattainable due to inflationary pressures, making this project timely and necessary. He commended the collaborative efforts between the Punjab government and the World Bank, which aim to deliver affordable and environmentally friendly housing solutions. President SCCI specifically thanked Director General (DG) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Saif Anwar Jappa for selecting Sialkot as the first district to launch this project.

DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Jappa expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to the Chief Minister’s vision.

He disclosed that the World Bank had pledged USD 280 million for the project, which aims to construct a total of 37,000 low-cost housing units all over the Punjab. An International Design Competition for Green and Affordable Housing was sanctioned on June 16, 2024, to facilitate the design of the proposed housing society on a 208-acre site located 3 kilometres from the city centre on Airport Road.

He announced that the official launch of these projects had been scheduled for August 14, 2024, by the Chief Minister of Punjab.