Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Accused of bribing MPs, Colombia’s intelligence chief resigns

Accused of bribing MPs, Colombia’s intelligence chief resigns
Agencies
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, International, Headlines

BOGOTÁ   -   Colombia’s intelligence chief, a close ally of President Gustavo Petro, resigned Saturday after being accused by prosecutors of bribing lawmakers to speed up the passage of bills through parliament. Petro wrote on the X social network that he had accepted “the resignation” of Carlos Ramon Gonzalez.  “His position as head of civil intelligence is incompatible with any judicial investigation,” he added. Gonzalez was on Thursday accused by prosecutors of having given “instructions” to bribe the presidents of both houses of Parliament in exchange for speeding up the adoption of several government bills. According to the prosecutor’s office, these bribes amounted to $1 million and were paid at the end of 2023 when Gonzalez was director of the presidency’s administrative department. The resignation comes a day after prosecutors charged two former directors of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) with embezzling public money intended to bribe parliamentarians.

Thousands evacuate season’s biggest wildfire in northern California

The two accused said they were willing to strike a deal and give information to prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence.

In court testimony, the two men have implicated more than 20 officials and politicians close to the president, including former interior and finance ministers and Gonzalez.

Investigations have been opened into current Minister of Finance Ricardo Bonilla and former Interior Ministry chief Fernando Velasco, authorities said.

Gonzalez said on Thursday he was innocent and would cooperate with prosecutors.

Petro on Thursday called for “a thorough investigation into corruption, regardless of who falls.”

Petro came to power in 2022 with an ambitious program of social reforms. Parliament has rejected a bill to nationalize the health system but last week gave the green light to a pension reform.

South Africa to expel 95 Libyans detained at military-style camp

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024