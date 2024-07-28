ACE team arrests Sub-Registrar Cantt, notary over taking bribe

MULTAN - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan Region team raided and arrested Sub-Registrar Cantt Abid Shabbir Leghari over taking bribe and recovered bribe money. ACE Multan region circle officer headquarter Naveed Anjum under supervision of Civil Judge Saifullah raided and caught Sub- Registrar Cantt and a notary (document writer) named Qaisar red-handedly while taking bribe of Rs.1,00,000 from a citizen named Muzamil Hussnain resident of Kabirwala district Khanewal in connection with the commission to pass a registry. The case was registered against the accused. Spokesperson for Anti-Corruption said in this regard that they were struggling for a corruption-free Punjab.

He urged the citizens to point out the corrupt elements fearlessly.

Punjab government was strictly following the zero tolerance policy, said a press release issued here.

Six more gas connections disconnected over violation

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)Task Force raided and disconnected six more connections on various violations. According to details, one consumer’s meter was found to be tampered with, leading to its disconnection.

Two consumers had meters installed far from the service point, causing gas leakage and loss to the department. To control UFG, both consumer’s meters were disconnected.Three customers had illegally shifted their meters from one house to another, resulting in the disconnection of all three meters.

All disconnected meters have been sent to the laboratory for further departmental action, and FIRs have been recommended against three customers for illegal transfer.

Additionally, five consumers were illegally supplying gas from one house to another, their extensions were removed.

The Task Force special recovery team also recovered over two lakh from a commercial customer, following a request from the billing recovery section.