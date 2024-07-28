Appeal to Finance Minister on DC Rate Anomaly

Through the columns of your newspaper, I seek the intervention of the Finance Minister to address the anomaly in calculating tax on the sale of property, especially where the DC rate is almost double the existing market value. Although it may sound strange, this is the bitter reality in certain situations, like DS Mall, located at the entrance of DHA Lahore when you enter from Walton Road.

I am a victim of one such anomaly. Either the FBR must buy this property from me at half the prevailing DC rate or correct this gross injustice. The DC rate generally suits real estate investors in posh localities like DHAs, cantonments, CDA, etc., where it is less than even a third of the existing market value. Bracketing all properties for uniform evaluation of their price just because they exist within a certain area may suit the powerful real estate and land developers of this country but not those who have invested in projects that, for some reason, were not successful.

Whatever the circumstances that may have contributed to the failure of this well-constructed plaza, be it the hesitancy of the cantonment to give access to the main road or bureaucratic hitches, citizens like me must not be victims of what amounts to double jeopardy.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.