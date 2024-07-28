Sunday, July 28, 2024
Azma Bokhari berates KP government's call for judicial commission on May 9

Azma Bokhari berates KP government's call for judicial commission on May 9
Web Desk
8:24 PM | July 28, 2024
Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's demand for a judicial commission regarding the May 9 incident.

In her response, Bukhari stated that the KP government's letter to the Peshawar High Court, requesting the formation of a judicial commission was an unsuccessful attempt to hide behind judicial protection. She likened it to a coward running towards the city when facing imminent death.

Information minister emphasised that judicial commissions were usually formed for obscure and clarification-seeking matters.

She argued that the evidence of the failed insurrection on May 9, including videos, photographs and audios, were s already available.

She labelled the May 9 events as a conspiracy against the country and claimed that the identities of those involved including facilitators and masterminds have already been exposed.

The PML-N leader also commented that the KP government's move to seek a judicial commission was tantamount to admitting their own crimes.

She noted that the "miscreant" has already acknowledged his involvement in the May 9 riots, with Salman Akram Raja also confirming this.

Bokhari further challenged the perpetrators by stating, "Run, miscreant, run, how far will you run? May 9 will chase you. One cannot become a Che Guevara or Nelson Mandela by using judicial cover."

