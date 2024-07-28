Boiler sealed, owner fined

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department has sealed premises of a boiler and imposed a heavy fine on its owner over violating the environment protection laws.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Saturday that environment teams checked various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a textile unit situated at Sammundri Road.

Therefore, the team sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of

Rs200,000 on its owner on charge of polluting environment, he added.