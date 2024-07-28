CDA Chairman conducts extensive inspection of Islamabad’s industrial, recreational sites

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, accompanied by Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, visited various sites on Saturday to promote industrialization, enhancing recreational areas, and maintaining the beauty of Islamabad.

During the visit to the Industrial Triangle Kahota, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for state-of-the-art development and facilities for industrialists. He directed the elimination of exploitation and provision of special facilities for the IT and telecom industry. He also urged allottees of industrial plots to establish industries promptly. Chairman Randhawa then visited the Diplomatic Enclave, where he reviewed the ongoing uplift work. He instructed that landscaping work be done under a regular theme and protected to maintain its beauty. Minor construction and repair work should be completed soon. At the Jinnah Convention Centre, Chairman Randhawa reviewed the renovation work and directed the expansion of the seating area in the main hall.

He emphasized that the centre should be developed to host world-class events and instructed the completion of landscaping work in the green area. Chairman Randhawa also visited Ankara Park, where he directed improvements to landscaping, beautification of the Rawal Dam Interchange walls, and display of flags of all countries. Finally, at Lakeview Park, Chairman Randhawa instructed the construction and improvement of walkways and presentation of a comprehensive plan to beautify and maintain the park.

Meanwhile, in a unique initiative to promote environmental diplomacy, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to invite diplomats from various countries to participate in the Margalla Hills Plantation Campaign. The decision was made on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said Chairman CDA, Mohammad Ali Randhawa during his visit to Margalla Trail 5 on Saturday to oversee the preparations for the campaign.

He announced that ambassadors of different countries will be invited to plant trees on Margalla Hills, creating a symbolic bond between nations and the environment. To create awareness, diplomats will be encouraged to upload photos with the trees they plant on social media using the hashtag #selfiewithatree.

Additionally, designated spaces will be allocated for each country to plant trees, fostering a sense of ownership and international cooperation. The CDA aims to involve students, youth, and trekkers in the plantation drive, encouraging them to plant trees for themselves and their families.

To facilitate this, the CDA will provide saplings and plantation seed balls to visitors of Margalla Trails. Chairman Randhawa also met with Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Bekar at Trail 5, presenting him with plant seeds and expressing commitment to support the ambassador’s plantation drive. The event is part of a broader effort to enhance the environment and promote greenery in the capital city. The CDA plans to upgrade its nursery to increase its capacity for the campaign. This innovative initiative aims to bring together the diplomatic community, citizens, and the government to promote environmental awareness and action.