CM, Governor bid farewell to Buhra Jamat leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at airport

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as well as Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday bid farewell to the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at Old Terminal. Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro accompanied the CM. Before flying, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin prayed for the prosperity and security of the people of Pakistan and the world. It is recalled that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, on the invitation of the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had arrived in Karachi on July 4 and was received by the chief minister. Earlier, The Sindh CM called on Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin and presented him three copies of over 150-year-old handwritten Tafseer-e-Quran and khutbas of Bohra Jamaat leaders. Syedna thanked the CM for such beautiful handwritten old and rare books. On the request of Governor Sindh, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin prayed for prosperity of the country and resolution of Pakistan's debt issues. Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori thanked the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for coming Pakistan and praying for prosperity and development of the country.