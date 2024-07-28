CM pledges support for tech innovation

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to creating a supportive environment for technological innovation and investment in the province.

In a meeting with Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan, Yu Shaoning, to discuss strategic cooperation for Punjab’s digital growth, here on Saturday, she said, “we are determined to use modern technologies for governance, public services, and economic development of people.” The CM reviewed various suggestions and recommendations for leveraging Huawei’s technical expertise in the field of digitisation. She discussed cooperation in possible sectors including Smart City, and explored various options for investment in the digital economy.

The Huawei Deputy Chief expressed his commitment to support Punjab’s technical initiatives. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Additional Secretary Sara Hayat and other relevant officers were also present.