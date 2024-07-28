Counter-Terrorism Chronicles

Since 2001, a series of operations have been launched against terrorism, resulting in no positive outcomes. Starting from Operation Enduring Freedom in the tribal merged district, in the wake of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, numerous counter-terrorism operations followed: Al Mizan (2002), Sher Dil, Rah-i-Haq, Rah-i-Raast (2007-09), Zalzala (2008), Rah-i-Nijat (2009), Zarb-e-Azb (2014), Khyber I, II, III, and IV (2014-17), and Radd-ul-Fasaad (2017). Did these operations make a difference? If these operations were successful, why is there a need for another military operation? The success of these operations is questionable, and the deep skepticism over more forceful action is not surprising. The trust deficit among the people is widening as the state makes more dubious compromises with militant groups. A recent example is the secret deal with TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) in 2022, which allowed thousands of armed militants to return home. Recently, a huge public protest in Razmak, North Waziristan district, against Operation “Azam Istehkam” showcased the opposition of the masses to the announced operation.

Given the failure of previous military operations, a kinetic action will not be successful unless accompanied by non-kinetic measures. Broad political and ground support is needed to counter the threat of terrorism. Taking the provincial government and political leadership into confidence is important, addressing their genuine objections to the operation. Flaws in state institutions need to be addressed, and the government must put its house in order before launching any operation.

NASIR WAZIR,

North Waziristan.