Court reserves decision on NAB’s plea to restore reference against Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI - The Karachi Accountability Court has reserved its decision on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request to restore a reference against MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal and others concerning the allocation of government land in Clifton. The hearing took place before the court, where Mustafa Kamal and other accused appeared. Kamal’s lawyer, Hassaan Sabir, argued that there were no allegations of financial gain against Kamal. The court remarked that, according to a Supreme Court ruling, the reference in question may not even be valid, emphasizing that financial gain is a prerequisite for such charges. It questioned the monetary gain aspect of the case, urging NAB officials to adhere to legal standards rather than selective enforcement. The court also criticized NAB’s inconsistent approach in similar cases involving figures like Dr. Asim and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The decision on NAB’s plea to restore the reference will be announced on August 26.