Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court reserves decision on NAB’s plea to restore reference against Mustafa Kamal

Agencies
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Karachi Accountability Court has reserved its decision on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request to restore a reference against MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal and others concerning the allocation of government land in Clifton. The hearing took place before the court, where Mustafa Kamal and other accused appeared. Kamal’s lawyer, Hassaan Sabir, argued that there were no allegations of financial gain against Kamal. The court remarked that, according to a Supreme Court ruling, the reference in question may not even be valid, emphasizing that financial gain is a prerequisite for such charges. It questioned the monetary gain aspect of the case, urging NAB officials to adhere to legal standards rather than selective enforcement. The court also criticized NAB’s inconsistent approach in similar cases involving figures like Dr. Asim and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The decision on NAB’s plea to restore the reference will be announced on August 26.

Parents asked to stay one step ahead of cholera, malaria

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024