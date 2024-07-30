Dr. Tahir Masood assumes charge as Chairman BOD IESCO

ISLAMABAD - In light of Ministry of Energy Power Division notification, Dr. Tahir Masood has taken the charge of Chairman IESCO Board of Directors. During his first meeting with IESCO Chief Executive Officer and field formations, he emphasized regarding 100% accurate mobile meter reading, timely bill distribution, uninterrupted Power supply, timely rectification of valuable customer electricity issues and to build a friendly relationships with customers. IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan while briefing said that IESCO has distinguishes position in power sector of Pakistan due to minimum line losses, best recovery, strong distribution infrastructure and customer friendly policies. He ensured that no load management is being carried out in whole IESCO region and customer issues and complaint are being handling professionally. He said that IESCO accurate mobile meter reading is 99% and we are trying for 100% accurate meter reading. Moreover there are no overbilling practices in whole IESCO region. SDO offices, Revenue Offices Customer Services Centers and operational complaint centers are available to serve the customers for rectification of customer complaints. Dr. Tahir Masood Chairman Board of Directors IESCO said that his team’s vision is to further improve the performance of IESCO and protect the interests of the customers by providing best services.