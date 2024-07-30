Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Tahir Masood assumes charge as Chairman BOD IESCO

PR
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  In light of Ministry of Energy Power Division notification, Dr. Tahir Masood has taken the charge of Chairman IESCO Board of Directors. During his first meeting with IESCO Chief Executive Officer and field formations, he emphasized regarding 100% accurate mobile meter reading, timely bill distribution, uninterrupted Power supply, timely rectification of valuable customer electricity issues and to build a friendly relationships with customers. IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan while briefing said that IESCO has distinguishes position in power sector of Pakistan due to minimum line losses, best recovery, strong distribution infrastructure and customer friendly policies. He ensured that no load management is being carried out in whole IESCO region and customer issues and complaint are being handling professionally. He said that IESCO accurate mobile meter reading is 99% and we are trying for 100% accurate meter reading. Moreover there are no overbilling practices in whole IESCO region. SDO offices, Revenue Offices Customer Services Centers and operational complaint centers are available to serve the customers for rectification of customer complaints. Dr. Tahir Masood Chairman Board of Directors IESCO said that his team’s vision is to further improve the performance of IESCO and protect the interests of the customers by providing best services.

DG NAB proposes amendments to housing policy to regulate open file system

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024