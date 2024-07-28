Sunday, July 28, 2024
ECP receives list of candidates for reserved seats for women, minorities in NA

PTI after verdict on reserved seats by apex court in its favour, submitted list of candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
July 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The top election regulatory body [ECP) has received a list of candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly and three provincial assemblies to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], after the verdict on reserved seats by apex court in its favour, submitted the list of candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly and three provincial assemblies to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ECP’s sources revealed.

In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the opposition party of national assembly has provided the ECP with its list of candidates for reserved seats in the National Assembly, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The list includes 67 candidates for women’s seats and 11 for minority seats. For National Assembly seats , the proposed names including  Sanam Javaid, Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, Rubina Shaheen, and Seemabia Tahir. Lal Chand Malhi is nominated for a minority seat in the National Assembly, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid is selected for a reserved women’s seat in the Punjab Assembly.

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, turns weather pleasant

