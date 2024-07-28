‘Exotic Wildlife Pakistan’ photo-exhibition to go on display at PNCA

ISLAMABAD - As many as 29 large-size photos of the exotic wildlife of Pakistan captured by Pakistan’s Wildlife Ambassador and former senator, Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari will go on display at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from Monday.

The exhibition is being organized by the Snow Leopard Foundation and Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) in collaboration with the PNCA. A formal ceremony to honor this exhibition will be a part of the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards on July 31.

This ceremony will recognize the extraordinary efforts of wildlife guards, watchers, and rangers who have shown remarkable courage and dedication in protecting Pakistan’s wildlife.

Director and CEO of the Snow Leopard Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Devcom-Pakistan and PNCA to bring this exhibition to life. The photographs not only capture the splendor of our wildlife but also underscore the critical need for continued conservation efforts.”

Curator of the exhibition, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said, “This unique exhibition aims to highlight the breathtaking biodiversity of Pakistan, featuring captivating images that showcase the country’s rich wildlife heritage”.

The event will provide a rare opportunity for nature enthusiasts, photographers, and the general public to appreciate the stunning wildlife that inhabits Pakistan’s diverse ecosystems.

“Our partnership with the Snow Leopard Foundation and PNCA is a significant step towards raising awareness about wildlife conservation”, Munir Ahmed said adding, “This exhibition is a celebration of the extraordinary biodiversity of Pakistan and the dedicated individuals working tirelessly to protect it”.

“The public and media are invited to attend and explore the beauty of Pakistan’s exotic wildlife through the lens of a genius photographer. This exhibition is an opportunity to connect with nature, appreciate the efforts of wildlife protectors, and foster a deeper understanding of the need for conservation”, he said.

Pakistan’s internationally known wildlife photographer, Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari is an honorary Wildlife Ambassador of Pakistan, member of Pakistan National Long-range Rifle Team, former Senator and former chairman BOD, Multan Electric Power Company, and the owner and manager of “Jamal Leghari Wildlife Sanctuary”.

Leghari believes that his dedication defines his quest to showcase Pakistan’s exotic wildlife in their natural habitats through his photography.

“Travelling across the country at my own expense has been a deeply personal mission, a testament to my unwavering commitment to conservation and environmental awareness. From the majestic mountains of the Himalayas to the sweeping deserts of Balochistan, I have ventured into the heart of the untamed wilderness, seeking out elusive creatures and rare moments that define the unique tapestry of Pakistan’s biodiversity”, he said.

“Armed with my camera and fueled by a passion for nature, I have braved challenging terrains, extreme weather conditions, and countless hours of patience to immortalize the wonders of the natural world,” he added.

Jamal Leghari says: “Through my lens, I have brought to life the grace of the soaring raptors, the stealth of the prowling big cats, and the vibrant colors of the endemic bird species that call Pakistan home. Each photograph is a testament to my artistry, skill, and deep connection with the wildlife I seek to protect and preserve.

Sharing these captivating images with the world has not only showcased the splendor of Pakistan’s exotic wildlife but has also raised awareness about the importance of safeguarding their habitats and ensuring their survival for future generations”.

“My photographs serve as a visual narrative of the fragile balance between humans and nature, inspiring viewers to appreciate, respect, and protect the natural world. My selfless dedication to documenting Pakistan’s wildlife in their habitats goes beyond mere photography – it is a powerful tool for advocacy, education, and conservation. Through my travels and my art, I have become a storyteller, a messenger, and a guardian of the wild, shining a spotlight on the need to cherish and protect the precious biodiversity that surrounds us”, he said.

“As I continue my journey through Pakistan’s wilderness, my photographs will serve as a call to action, igniting a passion for conservation and environmental stewardship in all who are fortunate enough to glimpse the beauty and wonder of the country’s exotic wildlife through my lens. My tireless efforts, creative vision, and unwavering dedication are aimed at preserving Pakistan’s natural heritage for generations to come,” he concluded.