FCAA to support Businessman Forum in SCCI polls

Peshawar - The Frontier Custom Agents’ Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced to support the Businessman Forum in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry annual elections.

According to details, a delegation of FCAA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its president Zia-ul-Haq held a meeting with leader of the Businessman Forum (BF) Ilyas Bilour here at chamber office, said a press release issued here. The delegation comprised of the association vice-presidents Khalid Shahzad and Imtiaz Ahmad, and executive members.

The meeting was also attended by the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, vice president Ejaz Afridi, former vice president of the chamber Javed Akhtar and senior member Nadeem Rauf. Zia-ul-Haq expressed confidence in leadership of Ilyas Bilour and said the FCCA will fully support the forum in the forthcoming SCCI’s elections. He informed that FCAA after coming into existence was registered with SCCI and would continue to support the Businessman Forum.

Zia-ulHaq said SCCI is the only forum of the business community which had played a vital role in taking up the traders’ issues with government and relevant authorities.

Ilyas Bilour while speaking on the occasion said that Businessman Forum is serving selflessly and without any distinctiveness to the business community for the last 24 years. He added reposing trust in BF by FCAA is a staunch evidence and testimony that BF is capable to resolve the business community issues.

The BF leader vowed to continue selfless services to the business community, and reaffirmed that no stone will be remained unturned aimed to highlight and address the community’s problems with government and relevant authorities.