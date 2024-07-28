FIA arrests former DEC Qamber on corruption case

LARKANA - Manwar Ali Solangi, the former District Election Commissioner of Qamber Shahdadkot, who was arrested by FIA Composite Circle in Larkana 5 days ago in the case of embezzlement of 28 lakh rupees in public funds, has been remanded by FIA Composite Circle for the fourth additional Sessions Judge Larkana presented him in the court of Imtiaz Ali Shahani on Saturday , where the court has sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

In this regard, FIA Circle Larkana officials said that a case was registered against the former District Election Commissioner on July 15, from which FIA investigated for 5 days. He has handed over to the jail. They said that the accused had embezzled the government funds issued for house building advance, GP fund, furniture, vehicles, door-to-door voter verification by staff, training, conference, symposium and fruads has done in his tenure of job.