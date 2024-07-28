Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - Thikriwala police have arrested five alleged dacoits and recovered cash, illegal weapons and other items from them. A spokesman said here on Saturday that the police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting five active members of a gang including ring leader Yousuf alias Kanta, his two sons Shehzad and Shehbaz, all residents of Chak No.43-GB, their accomplices Habib resident of Chak No.464-GB and Muzammal resident of Chak No.71-GB. These accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered cash, mobile phones, illicit weapons and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.