Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four dead as car plunges into ravine in Chitral

Four dead as car plunges into ravine in Chitral
Web Desk
12:20 PM | July 28, 2024
National

At least four people were killed when a car carrying a family fell into a deep ravine in Lower Chitral.

According to Rescue 1122, the van was traveling from Lower Chitral to Upper Chitral when the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a deep ditch and narrow road during heavy rain, resulting in the drowning of four persons and the rescue of three persons, a private news channel.

The rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the dead and the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier, at least 13 people, mostly women and children, were killed and another four injured after a passenger jeep plunged into the icy Neelum River in the upper belt of Neelum Valley.

The accident occurred at around 11am when a jeep skidded off the highway and plunged into Neelum River. The deceased included four women and three children.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue officials immediately reached the site of the accident and started rescue operation.

Justices Tariq Masood, Mazhar Alam to take oath as ad hoc judge tomorrow

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a morgue for medico-legal procedures and the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024