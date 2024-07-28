Four Kharji terrorists killed in Tank operation:ISPR

RAWALPINDI - The security forces on Saturday killed four Khariji terrorists during a joint intelligence-based (IBO) operation in Tank District on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, four Kharji terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij were sent to hell, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Kharji terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Security Forces as well as abduction and target killing of innocent civilians, it said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.