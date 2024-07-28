Govt forms technical committee after first round of talks with JI

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch said on Sunday that negotiations were held with the government team in a good environment.

Talking to the media after the talks, Baloch said, the government would form a technical committee to consider the JI demands.

“The JI sit-in against inflated power bills has been ongoing since July 26. The government contacted us regarding the sit-in. We have made our agenda clear during the meeting,” said Baloch.

“The purpose of the sit-in is not personal; it is difficult for the public to pay electricity bills. Taxes have been imposed on the salaried class, and IPPs have become a menace that is a death warrant for the national economy,” he added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader mentioned that except for China, there were no international agreements. He said that the government’s negotiating committee noted all the issues. The sit-in and protest will continue till the acceptance of the demands, he added.

He further said that the government stated that they would release 35 workers detained in the South Punjab.

“The ball is in the government’s court,” concludes Baloch.

Govt announces releasing JI workers

Members of the government’s negotiating committee, Atta Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, addressed the media.

Atta Tarar announced that orders have been issued to release 35 workers from the districts of South Punjab. The negotiations took place in a very positive environment, he added.

“Our vision is to let Pakistan progress, and a subsidy has already been provided to consumers using up to 200 units,” he held.

The federal minister mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto had promised 300 free units, while the government talked about 200 free units. In Balochistan, 38,000 solar tube wells have started to be installed, and relief will be provided across Pakistan through solar tube wells, he mentioned.

Amir Muqam stated, “What Jamaat-e-Islami wants is also desired by the 240 million people of Pakistan. If someone has Rs100 and the demand is Rs200, we need to consider this. We appreciate Jamaat-e-Islami’s wishes, but the government has to make decisions based on the situation.”

He further said that the government's technical committee would review Jamaat-e-Islami's demands. We have to manage matters within our means, and we hope the sit-in will end, he concluded.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that reducing the burden on domestic consumers is also a priority of the government.

“We request Jamaat-e-Islami to open the road, as the road blockade is affecting people. We hope for improvement in the next round of negotiations, he maintained.