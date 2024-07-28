Govt setting up ECE centres to enhance edu for young children

ISLAMABAD - The Govt of Pakistan is setting up Early Childhood Education (ECE) centers in existing primary schools to enhance education for young children in the next ten days. According to the Education Ministry, the project aims to provide a foundation for lifelong learning, focus on critical early years, and facilitate foundational learning and skills. The project will also be aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-4 and SDG-5). The initial phase includes establishing 100 ECE centers (50 urban, 50 rural), while classrooms will also be renovated with appropriate furniture and materials. However, trained Montessori teachers and support staff would be provided. The initiative promotes holistic development, including physical, intellectual, and emotional growth, and significantly improves educational infrastructure.