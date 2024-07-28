Govt signals readiness for talks with PTI despite snub

Musadik urges opposition party to come, sit together, hold talks and resolve issues. Petroleum minister says objective of PTI is to destroy the country. Hits out at Imran Khan for taking U-turns, misguiding his followers. Defence minister says he doesn’t foresee new elections in country. Ongoing protests and sit-ins driven by political gains, not people’s welfare: Kh Asif.

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has once again offered to hold talks with major opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to resolve the ongoing issues amid rising tensions.

While addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik invited the PTI to hold talks with the government. “We say come, let us sit together, talk, and resolve issues.” He further said that the PTI has consistently rejected the government offers, including forming the government and holding dialogue.

He criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for giving $4 billion to the 100 richest people during its tenure. He said that the government is taking steps to eliminate terrorism, while the opposition speaks against these measures.

The government has offered dialogue, whereas the opposition talks about destruction, sit-ins, and confrontational politics, he added. Malik criticised the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for their maligning campaign against state institutions and their politics of sit-ins without offering solutions to current problems. He further accused the PTI founder of taking U-turns and misguiding his followers. He recalled that the PTI leader used to claim his government was removed by the US, but is now seeking help from the US. He alleged that the objective of PTI is to destroy the country. He said that military installations and memorials of the country’s heroes were targeted and attacked by PTI workers on May 9. He claimed that the PTI leader had admitted to the incidents of May 9.

The minister also said that the government is determined to provide more relief to the masses and improve hospitals, digitize the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and privatize state-owned enterprises. He claimed that the government’s economic policies have started showing results under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, resulting in a drop in food inflation from 48 per cent to 2 per cent.

He said that overall inflation in the country had also decreased to 12 per cent from 38 per cent due to the government’s measures. He highlighted that inflation in the country is gradually decreasing, and all economic indicators show that the country is moving towards stability.

The minister said alleviating poverty, reducing inflation, and providing job opportunities to the youth are the government’s foremost priorities. Despite economic challenges, the government has allocated Rs 600 billion in the current federal budget to uplift poor people. The minister said that the current government has allocated funds for the construction of dams, roads, and motorways, which will create job opportunities.

He said development projects are being executed especially in the backward areas to provide job opportunities to locals. He also noted that Rs 50 billion had been allocated to protect 86 per cent of electricity consumers in the country for the next three months.

‘Ongoing sit-ins and protests’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday said that ongoing sit-ins and protests were driven by personal interests rather than national welfare.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a party claimed to be on hunger strike but was not genuinely dedicated, often returning home after a few hours. The defense minister also criticised the nature of the protests, describing them as symbolic and lacking people’s support.

The minister said there is a broader conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan, particularly in terms of its economic progress, which he claims threatens both internal and external interests.

Acknowledging the impact of recent budgetary measures on inflation, he was confident that the economic and political situation would stabilise in the coming months. He criticised the previous government of PTI for economic mismanagement, suggesting that recovery from this period would take time. Regarding the political climate, he said that he does not foresee an immediate path to new elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan rejected the government’s offer for talks and wondered about the way petroleum minister Musadik Malik made the offer.

“The PML-N should introspect its own conduct and behaviour,” he said in a post on the X platform.

“On one hand, our workers and leaders are being picked up and on the other hand, negotiations are being offered.”

Gohar also stated that the offer for talks would be taken seriously only when the government’s attitude and approach are corrected. He emphasised that the PML-N needs to review its style and conduct.

The latest offer for dialogue comes amidst the ongoing political tensions in the country. The PTI has been staging protests and demanding early elections, while the government has resisted these calls. On Friday, the PTI called off its protests planned for Friday.