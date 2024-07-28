Health authorities to organise Health Festival to immunise children

HYDERABAD - The District Health Department is going to organize a Health Festival on July 30 in Rani Baagh to use the event to immunize children against 12 illnesses including polio. In a statement issued here on Saturday, DHO Dr Lala Jaffar Pathan informed that the health specialists would inoculate children against the illnesses like measles, HIV and polio besides providing them supplements to address malnutrition. He told that in collaboration with the district administration, recreational activities for children would also be organized. He added that the event would last for 4 hours from 6 pm to 10 pm on July 30.