Heavy rain lashes Lahore, turns weather pleasant

Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Sunday which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply.

The rain was reported from different parts of the city including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Abbot Road, Canal Road, Qartaba Chowk, Davies Road, Upper Mall and several other localities.

The spell of rain in several parts of Lahore and adjoining areas provided relief to the weather-beaten people.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging most parts of the city into darkness.

A heavy downpour in several areas of the inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped. The Met Office has predicted more rain in the city during next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain across the country from today till Wednesday.

As the rains proclaim the onset of monsoon, the PMD has warned that torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding and landslides in the vulnerable areas.

The district administration issued an alert and directed rescue teams to be on their toes for quick response in case of any emergency.