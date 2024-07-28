Iftikhar Ahmed’s no-look shot goes wrong in GT20 Canada

BRAMPTON - Pakistan’s first-choice all-rounder and finisher Iftikhar Ahmed coped with a disappointing dismissal in the GT20 Canada 2024. Iftikhar, representing Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the second match of the six-team tournament, had an ideal chance to answer the critics with a match-winning knock. But his return to the Global T20 Canada was completely contrasting as the right-handed batter could score a 24-ball 28 after coming out to bat at No.4 in the 190-run pursuit. Iftikhar Ahmed attempted a no-look short off a Zahoor Khan’s length delivery, pitched a tough outside leg.

He tried to work it off his thigh and over the fine leg boundary but ended up handing a regulation catch to Dilpreet Bajwa.