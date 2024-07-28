Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iftikhar Ahmed’s no-look shot goes wrong in GT20 Canada

Agencies
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

BRAMPTON   -   Pakistan’s first-choice all-rounder and finisher Iftikhar Ahmed coped with a disappointing dismissal in the GT20 Canada 2024. Iftikhar, representing Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the second match of the six-team tournament, had an ideal chance to answer the critics with a match-winning knock. But his return to the Global T20 Canada was completely contrasting as the right-handed batter could score a 24-ball 28 after coming out to bat at No.4 in the 190-run pursuit. Iftikhar Ahmed attempted a no-look short off a Zahoor Khan’s length delivery, pitched a tough outside leg.

 He tried to work it off his thigh and over the fine leg boundary but ended up handing a regulation catch to Dilpreet Bajwa.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024