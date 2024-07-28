Inadequate Practices of Traffic Police in Lahore

I am writing to express my concern over the conduct of the traffic police in Lahore. It is imperative that we address these issues to ensure that traffic regulations are implemented justly and uniformly.

Firstly, it is commonly observed that the forklifts used to remove vehicles parked in prohibited areas lack registration plates, as if they are exempt from being considered vehicles themselves. Furthermore, I have observed a paradoxical scenario where these forklifts, intended to enforce no-parking zones, are themselves parked in these no-parking zones. This not only disregards the law but also undermines the credibility of the traffic police. Equally disappointing is the regular sight of police vehicles neglecting traffic rules, with instances of wrong-way driving being common. The approach to handling traffic violations is also concerning. Instead of educating the public and trying to reduce incidents of rule-breaking, the traffic police seem to focus on issuing fines.

To cultivate a culture of law-abiding citizens, we must first make adherence to traffic laws a societal value. This requires the police to serve as a model of compliance. Mere fine imposition, especially when the traffic police themselves frequently break the law, is unlikely to yield the desired results. In my opinion, there should be a comprehensive approach that fosters understanding, cooperation, and, above all, respect for the law.

I request the relevant authorities to reconsider these practices and prioritize methods that can lead to a safer and more lawful traffic environment in Lahore. By doing so, we can hope to create a genuine respect for the law within our society.

MUHAMMAD UZAIR BHAUR,

Lahore.