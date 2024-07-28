Inflation soars in Peshawar, hits all-time high

Peshawar - The wave of inflation in Peshawar continues unabated, with ginger prices hitting an all-time high of Rs. 900 per kilogram, reflecting the district administration’s failure to enforce official price controls on various food items.

In addition to ginger, garlic prices have surged to Rs. 800 per kilogram, well above the official rate of Rs. 550. Onion prices have also spiked, now selling at Rs. 230 per kilogram compared to the official rate of Rs. 110.

The costs of other vegetables have also seen significant increases, with tomatoes at Rs. 200 per kilogram, potatoes at Rs. 180, kachalu at Rs. 180, green peppers at Rs. 150, capsicum at Rs. 170, eggplants at Rs. 180, cauliflower at Rs. 160, and okra at Rs. 220 per kilogram.

Fruit prices have similarly escalated, with apples now at Rs. 350 per kilogram, up from the official rate of Rs. 230. Mangoes are selling at Rs. 310, lychees at Rs. 430, peaches at Rs. 320, cherries at Rs. 430, persimmons at Rs. 330, and bananas at Rs. 180 per dozen.

The price of live chicken has increased to Rs. 480 per kilogram, a rise of Rs. 5, while the cost of eggs has reached Rs. 300 per dozen, marking a Rs. 20 increase.