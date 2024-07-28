Islamabad initiates legal action against TTP leaders

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has started legal proceedings against TTP militants Noor Wali Mehsud and Ahmed Hussain Alias Ghat Haji after their recently phone call interception.

Security and law enforcement agencies conducted a forensic test of the intercepted phone call which established the fact that voices in the phone call were those of Kharji Noor Wali Mehsud and Ahmad Hussain Ghat Haji and none others.

In the intercepted phone call, Kharji Noor Wali Mehsud is giving instructions to Ahmed Hussain to attack Pakistani government properties and schools. Following this, a girls’ school in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district was blown up with an IED while a teacher Meera Jan of Tank district was also killed.

The sources said those involved in acts of terrorism will not be forgiven under any circumstances, and that under the guise of the so-called Shariah, heinous acts and bloodshed of innocent people will never be allowed.